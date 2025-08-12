Mafia: The Old Country Debuts in 2nd on the Steam Charts - Sales

Mafia: The Old Country has debuted in second place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 33, 2025, which ended August 12, 2025.

Pre-orders for Battlefield 6 were up one spot to first place, while Steam Deck remained in third place.

Cyberpunk 2077 shot up six spots to fourth place, while Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty re-entered the top 10 in ninth place.

PEAK is up one spot to fifth place, while Rust and Street Fighter 6 re-entered the top 10 in sixth and seventh places, respectively. Dead by Daylight dropped three spots to eighth place and Grounded 2 in its second week fell from first to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Battlefield 6 - Pre-orders Mafia: The Old Country - NEW Steam Deck Cyberpunk 2077 PEAK Rust Street Fighter 6 Dead by Daylight Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Grounded 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield 6 - Pre-orders Mafia: The Old Country - NEW Steam Deck Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals PEAK Apex Legends Rust Street Fighter 6

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

