Mafia: The Old Country Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Mafia: The Old Country has debuted first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending August 9, 2025.

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game debuted in eighth place, Ready Or Not debuted in 14th place, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 debuted in 25th place.

Mario Kart World, Hogwarts Legacy, and Donkey Kong Bananza each dropped one spot to second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga shot up from 16th to fifth place. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate drop two spots each to sixth and seventh places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in ninth place and Mortal Kombat 1 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Mafia: The Old Country - NEW Mario Kart World Hogwarts Legacy Donkey Kong Bananza Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mortal Kombat 1

