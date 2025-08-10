Nintendo Has Sold Over 860 Million Consoles and Over 5.9 Billion Games - Sales

Nintendo announced it has sold over 860 million consoles and over 5.9 billion games.

"Since the 1983 release of the Family Computer (Famicom) system in Japan, and continuing through Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo’s focus has been the development, manufacturing, and sale of its gaming systems and software," said Nintendo.

"To date, Nintendo has sold more than 5.9 billion video games and over 860 million hardware units globally, and has created franchises such as Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon, Metroid, Kirby, Animal Crossing, Pikmin, and Splatoon."

The Nintendo DS is currently the best-selling Nintendo platform with 154.02 million units, however, the Nintendo Switch is on track to surpass it in the coming months.

Here are the best-selling Nintendo platforms (units shipped):

Nintendo DS - 154.02 million Nintendo Switch - 153.10 million (and counting) Game Boy - 118.69 million Nintendo Wii - 101.63 million Game Boy Advance - 81.51 million Nintendo 3DS - 75.94 million Nintendo Entertainment System - 61.91 million Super Nintendo Entertainment System - 49.10 million Nintendo 64 - 32.93 million GameCube - 21.74 million Nintendo Wii U - 13.56 million Nintendo Switch 2 - 5.82 million (and counting)

