Nintendo Has Sold Over 860 Million Consoles and Over 5.9 Billion Games - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 379 Views
Nintendo announced it has sold over 860 million consoles and over 5.9 billion games.
"Since the 1983 release of the Family Computer (Famicom) system in Japan, and continuing through Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo’s focus has been the development, manufacturing, and sale of its gaming systems and software," said Nintendo.
"To date, Nintendo has sold more than 5.9 billion video games and over 860 million hardware units globally, and has created franchises such as Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon, Metroid, Kirby, Animal Crossing, Pikmin, and Splatoon."
The Nintendo DS is currently the best-selling Nintendo platform with 154.02 million units, however, the Nintendo Switch is on track to surpass it in the coming months.
Here are the best-selling Nintendo platforms (units shipped):
- Nintendo DS - 154.02 million
- Nintendo Switch - 153.10 million (and counting)
- Game Boy - 118.69 million
- Nintendo Wii - 101.63 million
- Game Boy Advance - 81.51 million
- Nintendo 3DS - 75.94 million
- Nintendo Entertainment System - 61.91 million
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System - 49.10 million
- Nintendo 64 - 32.93 million
- GameCube - 21.74 million
- Nintendo Wii U - 13.56 million
- Nintendo Switch 2 - 5.82 million (and counting)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
Just imagine if the GBA had a full life cycle, wonder what those numbers would have looked like.
Would be something if they could reach a billion sold consoles by selling 145 million Switch 2's. Going to be difficult, but you never know.
I think it's doable. They need to do a combined one with Switch 1 so in all fairness the S2 needs to sell under 140 million. It should be doable in a generation.
Without the Switch 2, Nintendo is at 864.13 million. That would put the Switch 2 at 135.87 million to reach 1 billion without factoring in what the Switch 1 will add to the total. Around 130 million is likely what the Switch 2 needs to sell for Nintendo to top 1 billion.