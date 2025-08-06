Battlefield 6 to Use Bots to Fill Servers That are Not Full - News

Developer DICE during the Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event in Hong Kong was asked about the use of bots in the game.

"The way the game uses AI [bots] is that when the server is not full, AI [bots] will be added to fill it," said development director Anna Narrevik (via Taiwanese outlet Bahamut GNN).

Narrevik added, "We designed the game to be played with as many players as possible at the same time."

She also revealed Battlefield 6 will be using the Javelin anti-cheat system and the developer is planning regular quarterly updates for the game. They are also considering bringing back classic maps.

"We won't be playing it in today's event, but in the future Battlefield 6 we'll have a map called Firestorm, which is our classic map. We will introduce classic versions or maps based on the request of fans or players, and of course we have so many options and want to pick the best possible ones that will remind everyone of the good times playing Battlefield."

Battlefield 6 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 10.

