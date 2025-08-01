Persona Series Sales Top 27 Million Units, Persona 3 Reload Tops 2 Million Units - Sales

Atlus announced the Persona series has sold over 27 million units worldwide.

The developer also revealed Persona 3 Reload has sold over two million units.

Persona 3 Reload is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It is also set to launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on October 23.

To celebrate the milestone, an illustration by character designer Seiki Soejima was released.

