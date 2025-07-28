Mario Kart World Retakes 1st on the UK Retail Charts, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Debuts in 9th - Sales

Mario Kart World has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending July 26, 2025.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers debuted in ninth place, Killing Floor 3 debuted in 26th place, and Broken Sword: Shadows of the Templars - Reforged debuted in 32nd place.

Donkey Kong Bananza in its second week dropped one spot to second place. Hogwarts Legacy remained in third place, while the release of the Switch 2 version helped drive Super Mario Party Jamboree sales up from 24th to fourth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is up four spots to ninth place, Minecraft is up one spot to sixth place, while EA Sports FC 25 dropped three spots to seventh place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in eighth place and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Mario Kart World Donkey Kong Bananza Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Party Jamboree Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Minecraft EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - NEW Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

