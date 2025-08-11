PS5 and Xbox Series X|S vs PS4 and Xbox One Sales Comparison - June 2025 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S vs PS4 and Xbox One Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 509,510 - PS4 & XOne

Gap change over last 12 months: 5,889,371 - PS4 & XOne

Total Lead: 11,243,508 - PS4 & XOne

Total Combined PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales: 110,677,802

Total Combined PS4 and Xbox One Sales: 121,921,310

In June 2025, the gap grew in favor of the combined sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in the last month by 0.51 million units.

In the last 12 months, the PS4 and Xbox One has sold 5.89 million units more than the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are currently behind by 11.24 million units.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in their first 56 months sold a combined 110.68 million units, while the PS4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 121.92 million units. Month 56 is June 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while for the PS4 and Xbox One it is June 2018.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sold a combined 175.16 million units lifetime. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are 64.48 million units behind lifetime sales of the PS4 and Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

