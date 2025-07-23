Switch 2 Sold Over 1.9M in Launch Month - Americas Hardware Estimates for June 2025 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 1.91 million units sold for June 2025, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 333,729 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 31.22 million units. The Nintendo Switch was the third best-selling console with an estimated 110,280 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 56.93 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 100,624 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 20.52 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the first month for Switch 1 in 2017 are up by 0.87 million units as the Switch 1 sold 1.04 million units in its first month in the Americas in March 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 110,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 227,000 units. PS4 sold 443,597 units for the month of June 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 327,960 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 33,672 (-9.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 99,330 units (-49.7%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 124,460 units (-53.0%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 64,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 14,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by over 22,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.00 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 1.91 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.87 million units, and the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.75 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for June 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 1,906,975 (NEW) PlayStation 5 - 333,729 ( 31,215,694 ) Switch 1 - 110,280 ( 56,929,621 ) Xbox Series X|S - 100,624 ( 20,515,037 )

USA hardware estimates for June 2025:

Switch 2 - 1,624,673 PlayStation 5 - 280,341 Switch 1 - 93,046 Xbox Series X|S - 85,018

Weekly Sales:

June 7, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 1,475,166 PlayStation 5 - 71,069 Switch 1 - 20,301 Xbox Series X|S - 19,612

USA:

Switch 2 - 1,254,476 PlayStation 5 - 59,725 Switch 1 - 17,152 Xbox Series X|S - 16,554

June 14, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 129,216 PlayStation 5 - 67,002 Switch 1 - 20,894 Xbox Series X|S - 19,888

USA:

Switch 2 - 112,307 PlayStation 5 - 56,286 Switch 1 - 17,679 Xbox Series X|S - 16,798

June 21, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 101,797 PlayStation 5 - 64,460 Switch 1 - 22,251 Xbox Series X|S - 20,070

USA:

Switch 2 - 88,240 PlayStation 5 - 54,125 Switch 1 - 18,796 Xbox Series X|S - 16,973

June 28, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 115,188 PlayStation 5 - 63,609 Switch 1 - 23,440 Xbox Series X|S - 20,406

USA:

Switch 2 - 96,912 PlayStation 5 - 53,384 Switch 1 - 19,724 Xbox Series X|S - 17,261

July 5, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 85,608 PlayStation 5 - 67,589 Switch 1 - 23,394 Xbox Series X|S - 20,648

USA:

Switch 2 - 72,738 PlayStation 5 - 56,821 Switch 1 - 19,695 Xbox Series X|S - 17,432

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

