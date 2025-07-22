Stronghold Crusader and Destiny 2: The Edge of Fat Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

Steam Deck has retaken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 30, 2025, which ended July 22, 2025.

There were two new releases in the top 10 with Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition debuting in sixth place and Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate debuting in 10th place.

PEAK is up two spots to second place, while RimWorld fell two spots to third place. Helldivers 2 re-entered the top 10 in fourth place and pre-orders for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers came in fifth place.

Ready or Not is in seventh place, Dead by Daylight is in eighth place, and Dead by Daylight RimWorld: Odyssey is in ninth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck PEAK RimWorld Helldivers 2 Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - Pre-orders Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition - NEW Ready or Not Dead by Daylight RimWorld: Odyssey Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate - NEW

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Destiny 2 Umamusume: Pretty Derby Marvel Rivals Steam Deck PEAK Apex Legends Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond RimWorld

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

