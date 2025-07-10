Achilles: Survivor Launches July 29 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Dark Point Games announced the bullet heaven Survivors-like game, Achilles: Survivor, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 29 for $6.99 USD / £6.99 / €6.99. It will also launch for the Nintendo Switch in Q3 2025.

The game first released in Early Access for PC in January.

In Achilles: Survivor, players will be able to choose from a diverse roster of heroes, from Achilles himself, to a boulder-throwing cyclops, or even a small, but mighty rooster god. Each character boasts a unique skillset to challenge players to master different gameplay styles. Battle the hordes of the underworld on an assortment of playable maps drawing from various locales from the mythological story of Achilles such as Troy and Tartarus. Level up your character during each run to elevate them from hero to god of destruction as you gain stronger power-ups and abilities. Increase overall team stats between runs to increase your odds of winning the fight against Hades’ minions as you confront more lethal monsters and bosses.

Following the Trojan War, Hades, the god of the underworld, resurrected Achilles to use him in a conflict against the other gods. Once Achilles had served his purpose, Hades betrayed him, casting him into the depths of Tartarus and condemning him to eternal torment. Refusing to accept this fate, Achilles broke free from the underworld, rescuing many lost souls, including several who had fallen to his own sword. Angered by this defiance, Hades unleashed his dark minions to hunt down Achilles and all the souls he freed. Take on the mantle of Achilles or one of the many others rescued from Tartarus and prepare for a fight that will take you beyond the land of the living in the hopes of thwarting Hades and his army of the damned.

