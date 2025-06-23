Mario Kart World Remains in 1st on the UK Retail Charts, Cyberpunk 2077 Takes 2nd - Sales

Mario Kart World has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending June 21, 2025.

There was one new release in the top 40 this week with RIADOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army debuting in eighth place.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is up three spots to second place, Hogwarts Legacy remained in third place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to fourth place.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is up two spots to fifth place, EA Sports FC 25 fell four spots to sixth place, and Minecraft is up six spots to seventh place.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild remained in ninth place and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition is up four spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Mario Kart World Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft RIADOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

