Mario Kart World Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 153K in Week 2 - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Mario Kart World (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 134,900 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 15, 2025.

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (NS) is in second place with sales of 11,217 units, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (NS) is in third place with sales of 9,724 units, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 6,460 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 5,916 units, Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,215 units, and Elden Ring Nightreign (PS5) is in seventh place with sales of 5,126 units.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is in eighth place with sales of 4,409 units and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is in ninth place with sales of 4,408 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 4,209 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 153,205units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 14,129 units, the Switch 1 sold 13,319 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 261 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 22 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 134,900 (917,466) [NSW] FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (LEVEL-5, 05/21/25) – 11,217 (123,121) [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (Marvelous, 06/05/25) – 9,724 (55,427) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,460 (6,347,853) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,916 (3,913,098) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 5,215 (1,322,389) [PS5] Elden Ring Nightreign (Bandai Namco, 05/30/25) – 5,126 (59,948) [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 4,409 (11,938) [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 4,408 (12,400) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,209 (8,145,825)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 153,205 (1,101,136) PlayStation 5 – 9,612 (5,702,730) Switch Lite – 5,485 (6,587,280) Switch OLED Model – 5,447 (9,066,127) PlayStation 5 Pro – 3,125 (221,181) Switch – 2,387 (20,111,932) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,392 (975,486) Xbox Series S – 125 (337,811) Xbox Series X – 102 (320,762) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 34 (20,854) PlayStation 4 – 22 (7,929,650)

