Mario Kart World Debuts in 1st on the French Charts, 4 Switch 2 Games in Top 5 - Sales

Mario Kart World (NS2) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 23, 2025, according to SELL.

There were three other Nintendo Switch 2 games that debuted in the top five. Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition (NS2) debuted in second place, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) debuted in fourth place, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) dropped from second to third place.

Stay tuned for platform breakdown...

