Mario Kart World Remains in 1st on the UK Retail Charts, MindsEye Debuts in 4th - Sales

1 hour ago

Mario Kart World has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending June 14, 2025.

There was one new release in the top 40 this week with MindsEye debuting in fourth place.

EA Sports FC 25 and Hogwarts Legacy traded places and are in second and third places, respectively.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is down one spot to fifth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up five spots to sixth place. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are down two spots to seventh and ninth places, respectively.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 shot up the charts from 31st to eighth place and The Last of Us Part II: Remastered is dropped one spot to 10th place.

Switch 2 versions accounted for 48 percent of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition sales, 67 percent of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sales, and 54 percent of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sales.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Mario Kart World EA Sports FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy MindsEye - NEW Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

