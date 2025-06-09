F1 25 Tops the French Charts, Elden Ring Nightreign Takes 3 Spots in Top 5 - Sales

F1 25 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 22, 2025, according to SELL.

Three versions of Elden Ring Nightreign on PlayStation 5 debuted in the top five. The standard edition debuted in third place, the Collector's Edition debuted in fourth place, and the Seekers Edition debuted in fifth place.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) dropped from first to second place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

F1 25 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Elden Ring Nightreign

Xbox Series X|S

F1 25 Elden Ring Nightreign - Collector's Edition Elden Ring Nightreign

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Gran Turismo 7 Elden Ring Nightreign Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Super Mario Party Jamboree PC Elden Ring Nightreign - Collector's Edition Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft Java & Bedrock

