The Rogue Prince of Persia Launches in August for PC

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Evil Empire announced the The Rogue Prince of Persia will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam in August.

Hello everyone,

Yes that’s right, 1.0 is fast approaching so our Early Access journey with you will soon be over. We’ll get all emotional on the day, but let’s just say for now that we are very very grateful for everyone who supported us through this crazy intense Early Access, in which the game has evolved so much! <3

So, we just announced at the PC Gaming Show that the 1.0 release will be in August 2025. Check out the trailer for a sneak peek at some of the content coming on the big day.

What will that content be? Well of course we need to finally finish the story, so we'll be adding an extra biome at the same stage as the Tower of Oblivion and the Temple, as well as a final biome and of course the big bad final boss---the infamous King Nogai---PLUS the "third act" of the story which has a true ending to discover and where you'll finally meet the Prince's father, the King of Persia.

On top of that there'll be new enemies, weapons, etc.---the usual goodies!More information about the actual release date and other stuff like consoles will be coming soon and we have an update coming this month as well, so look out for that.Cheers,Matt and the Evil Empire team

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

