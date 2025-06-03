Ritual of Raven Launches August 7 for Switch and PC - News

/ 190 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Team17 and developer Spellgarden Games announced the cozy, story-based farming sim, Ritual of Raven, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on August 7.

A demo will be available on PC from June 8 to 16 as part of Steam Next Fest: June 2025 Edition.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ritual of Raven is a cozy, story-based farming sim—but you don’t do the farming yourself. It’s for those dreaming of adventure and escape whilst living their best witchy life. While you grow ingredients for rituals and quest and tend to your home, interacting with quirky characters, fun creatures and your sarcastic raven friend, mysterious events rumble. Then there’s the very special mechanic—enchanting magic.

Key Features:

Meet lots of characters that you can befriend and trade with.

Enchant magical creatures to help you grow the ingredients for your Rituals and complete your book of shadows.

Command the moon to change its phase for your needs!

moon to change its phase for your needs! Interact with the portals that have erupted across the land.

Decorate not only your farm but the magical world beyond, to your liking with many customization options.

Explore the magical world around you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles