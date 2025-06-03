Elden Ring Nightreign Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts, F1 25 Debuts in 4th Place - Sales

/ 296 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Elden Ring Nightreign has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 23, 2025, which ended June 3, 2025.

There was one other new release in the top 10 with F1 25 debuting in fourth place.

Steam Deck remained in second place, while pre-orders for Stellar Blade are up from seventh to third place. Helldivers 2 is down two spots to fifth place and FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time fell five spots to sixth place.

The Last of Us Part I shot up the charts to seventh place and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is down two spots to eighth place. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Call of Duty re-entered the top 10 in ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Elden Ring Nightreign - NEW Steam Deck Stellar Blade - Pre-orders F1 25 - NEW Helldivers 2 FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time The Last of Us Part I Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Call of Duty

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Elden Ring Nightreign - NEW Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck Stellar Blade - Pre-orders F1 25 - NEW Helldivers 2 Marvel Rivals FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time The Last of Us Part I Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles