Turn-Based RPG Quartet Launches August 26 for PC, Later in 2025 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

/ 336 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Something Classic announced turn-based RPG, Quartet, will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on August 26, and for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in late 2025.

View the release announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A series of unlikely train robberies. A mysterious deck of cards. A fleet of deadly airships. An accidental mage. Choose from four stories, in any order, and discover how they intertwine in this turn-based RPG.

Story

A series of train robberies leads to evidence of a government conspiracy. A mysterious deck of cards gives a young girl a vision of another world. A fleet of deadly airships burns a path across the Imperial frontier. The world’s unlikeliest hero manifests tremendous magical power. These stories intertwine in the world of Quartet. Before it is all over, the eight heroes will uncover how a secret, centuries-old conflict literally reshaped the world. Then they will have their own decision to make about the destiny of magic.

Combat

Eight characters fight against enemies in turn-based combat. The player can deploy four characters at a time, with the ability to swap in any of the four reserve characters. Swapped characters are able to immediately take a turn. While characters are in the reserve, they continue to regenerate their AP, allowing tactically savvy players to hit the enemy with a never-ending stream of their best attacks.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles