Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Getting Live Game Premiere Event on June 8

Developer Kojima Productions announced a live game premiere at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach on June 8 at 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET / 3:00 am UK.

The live game premiere for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, which can be watched on YouTube. Hideo Kojima will join a panel discussion with special guests.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 26.

