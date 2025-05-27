The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Debuts in 1st on the Canadian Charts for April 2025 - Sales

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for April 2025, according to data from Circana (NPD) / retail tracking service of Canada reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada.

MLB: The Show 25 debuted in eighth.

Xbox releasing two of its bigger releases on PlayStation 5 helped drive sales. Forza Horizon 5 shot up to second place, while Indiana Jones and the Great Circle jumped to third place.

Assassin's Creed Shadows in its second month fell from first to fourth place. Minecraft is up four spots to fifth place and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is up two spots to sixth place.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - NEW Forza Horizon 5 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Assassin's Creed Shadows Minecraft^ Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Split Fiction MLB: The Show 25* - NEW The Last of Us: Part II WWE 2K25

*Xbox and Switch digital sales not included

^ Digital sales on Nintendo platforms not included

