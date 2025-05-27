FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 22, 2025, which ended May 27, 2025.

There were two other new releases in the top 10. RoadCraft debuted in fifth place and Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon debuted in ninth place.

Pre-orders for two upcoming games were in the top 10 this week with Elden Ring Nightreign in fourth place and Stellar Blade in seventh place.

Steam Deck remained in second place, Helldivers 2 is up three spots to third place, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dropped two spots to sixth place. Cyberpunk 2077 fell three spots to eighth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time - NEW Steam Deck Helldivers 2 Elden Ring Nightreign - Pre-orders RoadCraft - NEW Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Stellar Blade - Pre-orders Cyberpunk 2077 Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time - NEW Dota 2 Steam Deck Helldivers 2 Elden Ring Nightreign - Pre-orders RoadCraft - NEW Warframe Apex Legends Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

