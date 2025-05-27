EA Sports FC 25 Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 25 is up two spots to take first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending May 24, 2025.

Hogwarts Legacy is up 11 spots to second place and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate re-entered the charts in third place. Doom: The Dark Ages in its second week fell from first to fourth place.

Minecraft is down one spot to fifth place and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga climbed up from 21st to sixth place. Grand Theft Auto V is down two spots to seventh place and Mortal Kombat 1 re-entered the charts in eighth place.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is down one spot to ninth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in 10th place.

There were two new releases in the top 40 this week. Roadcraft debuted in 11th place and Deliver at all Costs debuted in 33rd place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Doom: The Dark Ages Minecraft LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat 1 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

