Doom: The Dark Ages Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Doom: The Dark Ages has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 20th week of 2025.

The Precinct debuted in seventh place.

Minecraft and EA Sports FC 25 are down one spot to second and third places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fourth place and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 fell two spots to fifth place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is down one spot to sixth place, Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to eighth place, Super Mario RPG is down three spots to ninth place, and Nintendo Switch Sports rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of six multiplatform titles in the top 10 and four Nintendo Switch games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Doom: The Dark Ages - NEW Minecraft EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Super Mario Party Jamboree The Precinct - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario RPG Nintendo Switch Sports

