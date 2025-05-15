GTA V Sales Top 215M, GTA Series Tops 440M, RDR Series Tops 100M - Sales

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 2025 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises, as well as an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 450 million units sold-in. This is up from 440 million units from the previous quarter. Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in over 215 million units, which is up from 210 million units.

The Red Dead Redemption series has sold-in over 100 million units worldwide, which is up from 95 million units. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 74 million units, which is up from 70 million units.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 160 million units worldwide, which is up from over 155 million units.

The Borderlands series has sold-in nearly 93 million units worldwide, which is up from nearly 91 million units. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 has sold-in over 30 million, which is the same as the previous quarter. Borderlands 3 has sold-in over 22 million units, which is the same as the previous quarter.

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in over 76 million units, which is up from over 73 million units.

