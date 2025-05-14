Square Enix is Hard at Work on Kingdom Hearts IV, Cancels Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link - News

/ 265 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix announced it has cancelled Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link. The GPS-based action RPG was in development on iOS and Android.

The company also announced it is "hard at work on Kingdom Hearts IV."

Read the full update from Square Enix below:

We have made the decision to cancel the development of Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link.

We wish to convey our heartfelt apologies to everyone who has been looking forward to the start of service.

Although we worked hard on developing and adjusting the game in the hope that it would be enjoyed by lots of players, we determined that it would be difficult for us to offer a service that players would find satisfactory over a long period of time, leading us to the decision to cancel development.

We would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks to everyone who gave us their support and assistance with the multiple closed beta tests. We are truly sorry to have to make this announcement.

The Kingdom Hearts series will continue. We are hard at work on Kingdom Hearts IV, and hope you’ll continue to support the series as you keep an eye out for further updates.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles