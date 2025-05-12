Minecraft Tops the Swiss Charts, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Takes 2nd - Sales

Minecraft has remained first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 18th week of 2025.

Number two and six have also remained unchanged from the previous week. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 came in second place, EA Sports FC 25 is in third place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fourth place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fifth place, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is in sixth place.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is up two spots to seventh place, while Nintendo Switch Sports dropped one spot to eighth place. Super Mario Party Jamboree is up two spots to ninth place and Donkey Kong Country Returns re-entered the top 10 in 10th place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and five multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Minecraft Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Jamboree Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Assassin's Creed Shadows Nintendo Switch Sports Super Mario Bros. Wonder Donkey Kong Country Returns

