Tony Hawk is Interested in Remastering Tony Hawk's Underground Series

Tony Hawk during a preview event for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 expressed interest in remastering the Tony Hawk’s Underground series (THUG).

"I always have aspirations," said Hawk when asked about a THUG remaster in an interview with Screen Rant.

"It's not up to me generally. I'll campaign all I can, but I'm working with a much bigger company that's a lot smarter than me."

Hawk revealed a remaster of THUG hasn't really been discussed internally, however, the success of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 could be the determining factor.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on July 11.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

