Assassin's Creed Shadows Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 7 hours ago

Assassin's Creed Shadows has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 30, 2025.

Split Fiction remained in second place, Dragon Age: The Veilguard re-entered the top 10 in third place, and Astro Bot is up one spot to fourth place.

NBA 2K25, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Hogwarts Legacy re-entered the top 10 in fifth, sixth, and seventh places, respectively.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is down two spots to eighth place, Monster Hunter Wilds remained in ninth place, and Grand Theft Auto V rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Assassin's Creed Shadows Split Fiction Dragon Age: The Veilguard Astro Bot NBA 2K25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Monster Hunter Wilds Grand Theft Auto V

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

