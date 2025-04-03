Farming Game Song of the Prairie Coming to PS5 on April 12, Other Consoles at a Later Date - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher AOE Plus and developer The Droplet Studio announced the farming game, Song of the Prairie, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on April 12, and for the Xbox Series X|S and "other console" at a later date.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the PS5 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Song of the Prairie is a 3D farming game. The prairie town at the end of the continent blessed by the remaining grace of Goddess, which makes this land far away from strife and brings enrichment.

Prairie town was a sanctuary, but forgotten by people during the age of peace. A hero who yearn for a rural life passed the employment of a farm host. How to build the town is depending on yourself. Game missions are non-linear, you don’t have to finish everything. You can experience the fun of exploration. Harvesting giant fruits and crops. Taking care fantastic animals and dating with someone you like. Just enjoy you rural life here!

Experience the Fun of Plantation

For the better experience of plantation, we prepared multiple growing stages and performance effects for plants. When you are hoeing, seeding, watering, you can feel that everything is changing because of your participation. Vast land is provided to farm, you can plant any plant you like if you want.

Enjoy the Happiness of Harvest

Prairie town is blessed by goddess, everything was full of life. Vegetables and fruits will be very giant when mature. Every harvest is a payback to your hardworking!

Breed Fantastic Animals

Animals in Prairie town are not just common livestock. Except producing, those cultivatable animals are full of fantastic powers. Those power could help us better gaming.

Construct and Manage Your Farm

There are all kinds of decors in big and small over a hundred in total, including: fences, street lamps, pavilions and so on. You can decorate your farm area with these content by your preference. At the same time, the functional buildings in the town could be upgraded or modified to make their functions more powerful.

Getting and Out of the House Without Loading

Say good bye to loading when you get in and out of the house, say good bye to the annoying waiting for loading. Let exploration easier, and let gameplay smoother.

Customization

Player could change avatar’s outlook at any time. Also there are lots of outfits and accessories for player to choose. But how to acquire these things are depending on your exploration.

Friendly Neighborhood

Be forgotten Prairie town have 24 characters to deeply explore. Every character has a unique personality. Have their good feeling, open their heart, ask out to date, maybe one of them could company you in your life.

Inner Space, Get Into Their Hearts

Inner Space is a very uniqe idea in game. What’s her/his favorate? What’s her/his past? What does she/he think about future? You could find answers in Inner Space.

And more content awaits your discovery!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

