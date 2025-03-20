Monster Hunter Wilds Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 28K, PS5 Sells 28K - Sales

Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 40,632 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 10, 2025.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth – Fullland of Water and Light (NS) debuted in 10th place with sales of 2,524 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in second place with sales of 8,772 units, Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (NS) is in third place with sales of 7,330 units, and Donkey Kong Country Returns (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 6,938units.

Minecraft (NS) is in fofth place with sales of 5,851 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,590 units and Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 3,794 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 3,794 units and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,048 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 27,898 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 27,863 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 333 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 19 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom, 02/28/25) – 40,632 (742,869) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 8,772 (1,228,548) [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (Konami, 03/06/25) – 7,330 (46,214) [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 6,938 (232,050) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,851 (3,832,963) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,590 (6,283,003) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,351 (5,538,030) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,794 (8,089,216) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,048 (5,732,749) [NSW] Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth – Fullland of Water and Light (Bushiroad Games, 03/13/25) – 2,524 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 19,262 (5,606,750) Switch OLED Model – 17,439 (8,870,246) Switch Lite – 6,741 (6,489,348) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,352 (957,872) PlayStation 5 Pro – 4,249 (182,218) Switch – 3,718 (20,074,728) Xbox Series S – 236 (333,333) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 58 (19,992) Xbox Series X – 39 (319,601) PlayStation 4 – 19 (7,929,336)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

