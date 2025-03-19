Metroidvania Voivod: The Nuclear Warrior Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Chaosmonger Studio has announced Metroidvania game, Voivod: The Nuclear Warrior, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. A Kickstarter campaign will launch in a few weeks.

Inspired by the band’s dystopian, sci-fi universe, the game is a retro-style action-adventure, bringing the twisted world of Voivod’s music and concept albums to life in a unique interactive experience.

Inspired by the band’s concept albums and classic gaming aesthetics, Voivod: The Nuclear Warrior immerses players in a post-apocalyptic world filled with biomechanical mutants, cybernetic fortresses, and war-torn wastelands. Featuring pixel-art visuals reminiscent of the golden era of action platformers, the game aims to capture both the intensity of classic run-and-gun combat and the depth of exploration found in Metroidvania titles.

A Story Deeply Rooted in Voivod’s Universe

In Voivod: The Nuclear Warrior, players assume the role of the Voivod, a warrior lost in a surreal nightmare. Due to his constantly mutating form, he has lost his head and is guided by his own disembodied mind, Nothingface. To escape his torment, he must traverse a fractured reality, collecting scattered fragments of his consciousness while battling bizarre entities drawn from Voivod’s legendary album artwork and sci-fi-infused narratives.

A Collaborative Effort with Voivod

To ensure an authentic representation of their artistic vision, Voivod is actively involved in the game’s development. The band will oversee the creative direction, ensuring that the world, characters, and music align perfectly with the band’s deep and intricate lore. Furthermore, each member of Voivod has a dedicated role in shaping the project:

Michel Langevin (Away) is contributing to the game’s visual design and artwork.

Daniel Mongrain (Chewy) is supervising the adaptation of Voivod’s music into a game-friendly format.

Denis Bélanger (Snake) lends his voice to the protagonist.

Dominic Laroche (Rocky) will playtest and provide gameplay feedback.

A Unique Retro-Style Soundtrack

The game’s soundtrack will feature reworked versions of Voivod’s music from the band’s current lineup, carefully adapted to fit the early ‘90s video game aesthetic. The adaptation will be led by Canadian composer Yann Latour, who has previously collaborated with Chaosmonger Studio on multiple projects. Working closely with Daniel Mongrain, Yann will ensure that the soundtrack remains unmistakably Voivodian while embracing the retro-gaming soundscape.

A Passionate Team Bringing the Vision to Life

Voivod: The Nuclear Warrior is being developed by Nicola Piovesan and Chaosmonger Studio, a production company with over 20 years of experience in creating films and games. The name Chaosmonger itself is inspired by Voivod’s lyrics, further reinforcing the deep connection between the studio and the band. Nicola and Chaosmonger Studio previously created the acclaimed music video for Voivod’s Target Earth, a visually stunning 3D animation that captured the band’s aesthetic long before AI-generated content became mainstream.

Bringing this ambitious project to life is a global effort, with talented artists and freelancers from around the world contributing to the development. Their combined expertise ensures that Voivod: The Nuclear Warrior will deliver an immersive, high-quality experience that pays tribute to Voivod’s legacy while appealing to both longtime fans and new players alike.

Follow and Support the Project

If you’re excited about Voivod: The Nuclear Warrior, there are several ways to support its development. Follow the project on Kickstarter and be among the first to back it when the campaign goes live in a few weeks—early engagement is crucial for a strong start, and some exclusive perks will be available only to early supporters. Additionally, our Patreon page provides an opportunity for ongoing support, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes content and insights into the game’s development journey.

