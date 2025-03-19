PS5 Best-Seller in the US in February, Monster Hunter Wilds Debuts in 1st - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was once again the best-selling console in the US in February 2025 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the four-week period of February 2 to March 1.

The Xbox Series X|S came in second place in terms of units sold and in third in terms of dollar sales. The Nintendo Switch came in third place in terms of units sold and second in dollar sales.

In terms of dollar sales, the PlayStation 5 is down 23 percent year-on-year, while the Xbox Series X|S is down 18 percent, and the Nintendo Switch is down 37 percent.

After 52 months, the PS5 is ahead of the launch aligned sales of the PS4 by seven percent, while the Xbox Series X|S is behind the Xbox One by 19 percent.

69 percent of Xbox Series X|S sales were digital SKUs. 50 percent of PS5 sales were digital SKUs.

Overall spending on video games in February decreased six percent year-on-year from $4.80 billion to $4.51 billion. Spending on video game content decreased four percent from $4.22 billion to $4.03 billion, while video game hardware sales decreased 25 percent from $341 million to $256 million. Spending on accessories decreased eight percent from $238 million to $220 million.

"February 2025 projected U.S. consumer spending on video game hardware, content and accessories declined 6% when compared to YA, to $4.5B," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "Spending so far this year is 11% lower than 2024 YTD, at $9.0B."

In terms of 2024 total sales, overall spending on video games is down 11 percent year-on-year from $10.12 billion to $9.02 billion. Spending on video game content increased eight percent from $8.90 billion to $8.15 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped 35 percent from $0.71 billion to $0.46 billion. Spending on accessories decreased 18 percent from $0.51 billion to $0.41 billion.

The PlayStation Portal base model was the best-selling accessory in terms of dollar sales for February. The Midnight Black edition of the PlayStation Portal came in third place. The PS5 DualSense Edge controller came in fifth place.

Monster Hunter Wilds was the best-selling game in February and is instantly became the best-selling game of 2025. Launch month dollar sales are more than double of 2021's Monster Hunter: Rise.

Monster Hunter Wilds was the best-selling game on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam. The Steam version accounted for over half of the game's total dollar sales.

There were five other new releases in the top 20, while the top four were all new games.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II debuted in second place, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII debuted in third place, and PGA Tour 2K25 debuted in fourth place. Avowed debuted in seventh place and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii debuted in eighth place.

Launch month sales for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II were over five times higher than 2018's Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for February 2025:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2025 year-to-date:

Here are the top 10 games played on the PlayStation 5 ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on the Xbox Series X|S ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on Steam ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PlayStation platforms in February 2025:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Xbox platforms in February 2025:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Nintendo platforms in February 2025:

