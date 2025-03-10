Monster Hunter Wilds and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in February 2025 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for February 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Kingdom Come: Deliverance II on the European charts. NBA 2K25 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Monster Hunter Wilds in Europe. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Kingdom Come: Deliverance on the European charts. Kingdom Come: Deliverance was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Battlefield V in Europe. Battlefield V was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Red Dead Redemption 2 in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Metro Awakening in Europe. Among Us VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe. Alien: Rogue Incursion was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Among Us VR in Europe.

Marvel Rivals topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, while it was Fortnite in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Roblox in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Monster Hunter Wilds Kingdom Come: Deliverance II NBA 2K25 Monster Hunter Wilds Kingdom Come: Deliverance II EA SPORTS FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Minecraft NBA 2K25 PGA TOUR 2K25 It Takes Two Phasmophobia F1 24 EA SPORTS FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Phasmophobia EA SPORTS College Football 25 Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Arma Reforger Cyberpunk 2077 Mortal Kombat 1 Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Hogwarts Legacy Arma Reforger Cyberpunk 2077 Sea of Thieves Party Animals The Crew Motorfest HELLDIVERS 2 Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 It Takes Two STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Sea of Thieves Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Red Dead Redemption 2 Kingdom Come: Deliverance Kingdom Come: Deliverance Battlefield V Battlefield V Red Dead Redemption 2 Batman: Arkham Knight EA SPORTS FC 25 Gang Beasts Battlefield 1 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed Heat The Forest Mortal Kombat X Batman: Arkham Knight Minecraft Gang Beasts NBA 2K25 Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Battlefield 4 EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Need for Speed Heat The Forest A Way Out Battlefield 1 Mortal Kombat X Call of Duty: Black Ops III Rayman Legends Need for Speed Payback Unravel Two Battlefield 4 It Takes Two Call of Duty: WWII Hogwarts Legacy DayZ F1 24 STAR WARS Battlefront II Need for Speed Payback

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Beat Saber Metro Awakening Among Us VR Beat Saber Alien: Rogue Incursion Among Us VR Skydance’s BEHEMOTH Arizona Sunshine 2 Metro Awakening Horizon Call of the Mountain Pavlov Pavlov Arizona Sunshine 2 Alien: Rogue Incursion Jurassic World Aftermath Collection Jurassic World Aftermath Collection Kill It With Fire VR Kayak VR: Mirage Arizona Sunshine Remake Swordsman VR

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Marvel Rivals Fortnite Fortnite Roblox Roblox Marvel Rivals Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone Apex Legends eFootball Asphalt Legends Unite Asphalt Legends Unite Fall Guys The Sims 4 The Sims 4 Fall Guys War Thunder Stumble Guys

