Monster Hunter Wilds and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in February 2025

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 644 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for February 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Kingdom Come: Deliverance II on the European charts. NBA 2K25 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Monster Hunter Wilds in Europe. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Kingdom Come: Deliverance on the European charts. Kingdom Come: Deliverance was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Battlefield V in Europe. Battlefield V was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Red Dead Redemption 2 in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Metro Awakening in Europe. Among Us VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe. Alien: Rogue Incursion was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Among Us VR in Europe.

Marvel Rivals topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, while it was Fortnite in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Roblox in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Monster Hunter Wilds Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
NBA 2K25 Monster Hunter Wilds
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II EA SPORTS FC 25
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Minecraft NBA 2K25
PGA TOUR 2K25 It Takes Two
Phasmophobia F1 24
EA SPORTS FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy
Sid Meier’s Civilization VII Phasmophobia
EA SPORTS College Football 25 Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
Arma Reforger Cyberpunk 2077
Mortal Kombat 1 Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
Hogwarts Legacy Arma Reforger
Cyberpunk 2077 Sea of Thieves
Party Animals The Crew Motorfest
HELLDIVERS 2 Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2
It Takes Two STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
Sea of Thieves Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Red Dead Redemption 2 Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Battlefield V
Battlefield V Red Dead Redemption 2
Batman: Arkham Knight EA SPORTS FC 25
Gang Beasts Battlefield 1
Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
Need for Speed Heat The Forest
Mortal Kombat X Batman: Arkham Knight
Minecraft Gang Beasts
NBA 2K25 Minecraft
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Battlefield 4
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Need for Speed Heat
The Forest A Way Out
Battlefield 1 Mortal Kombat X
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Rayman Legends
Need for Speed Payback Unravel Two
Battlefield 4 It Takes Two
Call of Duty: WWII Hogwarts Legacy
DayZ F1 24
STAR WARS Battlefront II Need for Speed Payback

            *Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Beat Saber Metro Awakening
Among Us VR Beat Saber
Alien: Rogue Incursion Among Us VR
Skydance’s BEHEMOTH Arizona Sunshine 2
Metro Awakening Horizon Call of the Mountain
Pavlov Pavlov
Arizona Sunshine 2 Alien: Rogue Incursion
Jurassic World Aftermath Collection Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
Kill It With Fire VR Kayak VR: Mirage
Arizona Sunshine Remake Swordsman VR

 *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Marvel Rivals Fortnite
Fortnite Roblox
Roblox Marvel Rivals
Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League
Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone
Apex Legends eFootball
Asphalt Legends Unite Asphalt Legends Unite
Fall Guys The Sims 4
The Sims 4 Fall Guys
War Thunder Stumble Guys

