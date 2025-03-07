Game Boy's Donkey Kong and Mario’s Picross Added to Nintendo Switch Online - News

posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo has announced the Game Boy games, Donkey Kong and Mario's Picross, have been added to the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online app.

View a trailer of the games below:

Read details on the games below:

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong’s adventures continue with new tricks and traps for Mario!

Donkey Kong returns to Game Boy! This famous ape has kidnapped Pauline and climbed to the top of a perilous skyscraper.

Challenged by many perils and unending puzzles, Mario must reach his arch rival. As he makes his way, Mario will need to gather disappearing keys to unlock doors of hidden rooms. Donkey Kong devises evil tricks to confuse and trap him. Our heroic plumber has his hands full this time!

Classic arcade fun with 10 stages and 100 advanced puzzles.

arcade fun with 10 stages and 100 advanced puzzles. Thrilling new adventure elements for added excitement.

Four-megabyte game contains a battery backup.

Mario’s Picross

Challenging puzzler requires logic to reveal mysterious hidden pictures!

Help Mario unlock the mystery of Picross! The secrets lie in the numeric codes on the top and left side of the window. Decipher these numbers and uncover a hidden picture in each mind-bending puzzle!

Quick wits and a speedy pace are required to solve the clues before the clock runs out! Chisel away strategic boxes and reveal the hidden image in record time! Be careful! Every mistake will cost precious minutes!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

