Monster Hunter Wilds Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts, PS5 Sells 109K, NS Sells 45K

Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 601,179 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 2, 2025. This is by far the biggest launch for a game on the PS5 with it beating out Final Fantasy XVI, which sold 336,027 units at launch.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 49,862 units. Wizardry: The Five Ordeals (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 11,299 units. Okayu Nyumu! (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 5,932 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 10,746 units, Donkey Kong Country Returns (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 10,418 units, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 10,062 units.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (PS5) is in seventh place with sales of 9,389 units, while the PS4 version is in eighth place with sales of 7,545 units. Minecraft (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 5,047 units.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform with 108,978 units sold. The Nintendo Switch sold 45,189 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 721 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 20 units.

This is the second biggest week for PS5 hardware sales with only launch week being bigger.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom, 02/28/25) – 601,179 (New) [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection (Konami, 02/27/25) – 49,862 (New) [NSW] Wizardry: The Five Ordeals (G*Spark Publishing, 02/27/25) – 11,299 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 10,746 (1,209,807) [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 10,418 (216,581) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,062 (6,269,164) [PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (SEGA, 02/21/25) – 9,389 (77,608) [PS4] Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (SEGA, 02/21/25) – 7,545 (44,487) [NSW] Okayu Nyumu! (Entergram, 02/27/25) – 5,932 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,047 (3,820,765)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 75,070 (5,550,115) Switch OLED Model – 30,112 (8,827,863) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 26,362 (944,104) Switch Lite – 11,094 (6,473,891) PlayStation 5 Pro – 7,546 (172,238) Switch – 3,983 (20,066,829) Xbox Series S – 640 (332,626) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 46 (19,889) Xbox Series X – 35 (319,519) PlayStation 4 – 20 (7,929,295)

