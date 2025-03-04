Monster Hunter Wilds Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts, R.E.P.O. and PGA TOUR 2K25 Debut - Sales

Monster Hunter Wilds has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 10, 2025, which ended March 4, 2025.

There were two new releases in the top 10 this week with R.E.P.O. debuting in third place and PGA TOUR 2K25 debuting in fifth place.

Steam Deck has remained in second place, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II dropped one spot to fourth place, and EA Sports FC 25 re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege shot up the charts to seventh place, while Sid Meier's Civilization VII fell fifth to eighth place. Ready or Not is in ninth place and Anno 1800 is in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Monster Hunter Wilds - NEW Steam Deck R.E.P.O. - NEW Kingdom Come: Deliverance II PGA TOUR 2K25 - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Sid Meier's Civilization VII Ready or Not Anno 1800

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Monster Hunter Wilds - NEW Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck PUBG: Battlegrounds R.E.P.O. - NEW Marvel Rivals Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Apex Legends PGA TOUR 2K25 - NEW EA Sports FC 25

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

