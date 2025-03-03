Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Debuts in 2nd on the Australian Charts, Avowed Takes 4th - Sales

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 23, 2025.

There were three new releases in the top 10, including an Early Access version of one game. Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii debuted in second place, Avowed debuted in fourth place, and the Early Access version of PGA Tour 2K25 debuted in sixth place.

NBA 2K25 and Grand Theft Auto V remained in third and fifth places, respectively. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 fell three spots to seventh place and Sid Meier's Civilization VII in its second week dropped from second to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - NEW NBA 2K25 Avowed - NEW Grand Theft Auto V PGA Tour 2K25 - Early Access Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Sid Meier's Civilization VII Batman Arkham Collection Kingdom Come: Deliverance

