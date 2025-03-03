Rockstar Games Acquires Video Games Deluxe, to be Renamed Rockstar Australia - News

/ 427 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Rockstar Games announced it has acquired Sydney-based development studio Video Games Deluxe. The studio will be renamed Rockstar Australia.

Video Games Deluxe was founded by L.A. Noire developer Team Bondi founder Brendan McNamara. The studio previously worked with Rockstar Games on the 2017 re-releases of L.A. Noire, L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, as well as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for iOS and Android, Netflix, and modern consoles.

"After working together closely over many years, we are excited to have Video Games Deluxe join the team as Rockstar Australia," said Rockstar Games Head of Publishing Jennifer Kolbe.

Video Games Deluxe founder Brendan McNamara added, "It’s been an honor to work closely with Rockstar Games this past decade. We are thrilled to be a part of Rockstar Games and to continue our efforts to make the best games possible."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles