Avowed Debuts in 4th on the Steam Charts, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Debuts in 6th - Sales

/ 916 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Pre-orders for Monster Hunter Wilds took first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 9, 2025, which ended February 25, 2025.

There were two new releases in the top 10 this week with Avowed debuting in fourth place and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii debuting in sixth place.

Steam Deck is up two spots to second place, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II remained in third place, and Sid Meier's Civilization VII fell four spots to fifth place.

Sea of Thieves: 2024 Edition shot up the charts to seventh place, while Helldivers 2 and NBA 2K25 is up one spot to eighth and ninth places, respectively. Path of Exile 2 dropped three spots to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Monster Hunter Wilds - Pre-orders Steam Deck Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Avowed - NEW Sid Meier's Civilization VII Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - NEW Sea of Thieves: 2024 Edition Helldivers 2 NBA 2K25 Path of Exile 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Monster Hunter Wilds - Pre-orders Steam Deck Kingdom Come: Deliverance II PUBG: Battlegrounds Avowed - NEW Marvel Rivals Sid Meier's Civilization VII Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - NEW Apex Legends

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles