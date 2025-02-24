Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Tops the French Charts - Sales

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (NS) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 7, 2025, according to SELL.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is up one spot to second place, while EA Sports FC 25 re-entered the top five in third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped one spot to fifth place.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (PS5) in its second week feel from first to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 25 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Xbox Series X|S

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II EA Sports FC 25 Civilization VII

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 NBA 2K25 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Farming Simulator 25 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Collector's Edition

