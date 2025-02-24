Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 218 Views
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (NS) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 7, 2025, according to SELL.
Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is up one spot to second place, while EA Sports FC 25 re-entered the top five in third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped one spot to fifth place.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (PS5) in its second week feel from first to fourth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- EA Sports FC 25
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Xbox Series X|S
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- EA Sports FC 25
- Civilization VII
- EA Sports FC 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- NBA 2K25
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Farming Simulator 25
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Collector's Edition
