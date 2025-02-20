Dune: Awakening Launches May 20 for PC, Later for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Funcom announced the open-world survival MMO, Dune: Awakening, will launch for PC via Steam on May 20 for $49.99. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will release at a later date.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dune: Awakening is an open world, multiplayer survival game on a massive scale.

More than just survival, Dune: Awakening offers a large-scale, persistent and highly immersive world with social hubs bustling with other players, server-wide politics and intrigue, and a cinematic storyline that will leave you at the edge of your seat.

The Fremen have vanished. Paul Atreides was never born. Lady Jessica obeyed the Bene Gesserit and gave birth to a girl. Duke Leto Atreides survived the assault on Arrakeen and is now locked in a brutal conflict with the Harkonnen over Arrakis and its precious spice.

In this unique but still familiar take on the iconic science-fiction universe of Dune, you begin as a prisoner sent to Arrakis to uncover the mystery of the Fremen’s disappearance. Following in the footsteps of the mysterious desert tribe, you will learn the true meaning of desert power as you rise from a nameless survivor to becoming an agent of the Atreides or the Harkonnen.

Alone, with friends, or any of the hundreds of players you share Arrakis with, can you survive the most dangerous planet in the universe?

Survive the Vast, Open World of Dune

"My planet, Arrakis, is beautiful when the sun is low." - Chani

Survive by learning the ways of the Fremen. Seek the shadows to escape the scorching sun. Craft stillsuits and extract water from your enemies to stay hydrated. Build shelter to escape lethal sandstorms and always beware the sandworm.

Explore a vast, open world of beauty and danger. Glide, climb, and speed across Arrakis using iconic Dune tech such as ornithopters and suspensor belts. Visit the hubs of Arrakeen and Harko Village, bustling with other players to socialize and trade with.

Discover a shifting desert that offers infinite exploration. Coriolis storms reshape the Deep Desert, turning familiar ground into treacherous, unknown territory. Every week, players race to be the first to uncover new locations, dangers, and rewards.

Master True Desert Power

"On Arrakis, we need to cultivate desert power." - Duke Leto Atreides

Sandbox combat allows you to approach every situation differently using a wide arsenal of ranged and melee weapons, technology, abilities, and even vehicles. From humble beginnings to unthinkable strength, every step fuels your rise to greatness.

Master one or all the Great Schools of the Imperium: Bene Gesserit, Trooper, Mentat, Swordmaster, and Planetologist. Use manipulation and trickery, poison and grenades, dart rifles and crysknives. And remember: the slow blade penetrates the shield.

Spice is the most valuable resource in the universe. Control, trade, and consume it to unshackle your potential and fuel new powers. Rise from a nameless survivor to ultimately summoning the desert’s greatest force: the sandworm Shai-Hulud himself.

Forge Your Legend, Build Your Dune

"This is my desert. My Arrakis. My Dune." - Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Create a persona as unique as your ambitions. Craft anything from Fremen stillsuits to Harkonnen ornithopters and fine Atreides furniture. Customize endlessly with emotes, transmog systems, and swatches that let you stand out in the desert.

Uncover the truth behind the Fremen’s disappearance. As you survive, explore, and build your way to power on Arrakis, you will unravel an engaging storyline unlike anything seen in a multiplayer survival game before.

Build anything from a temporary encampment to an impenetrable fortress with a robust, flexible building system. Convert your buildings into blueprints that you can sell to other players on the server-wide Exchange, along with anything you harvest and produce.

You Don’t Have to Survive Alone

"Climb up. Rise. You’re one of us now. A life for a life." - Stilgar

UNITE or compete with other survivors—or choose to play alone. Dune: Awakening features a highly immersive and persistent online world shared with thousands of other characters and several hundred people playing concurrently. Player-versus-player is always optional.

Dune: Awakening features a highly immersive and persistent online world shared with thousands of other characters and several hundred people playing concurrently. Player-versus-player is always optional. Group up with other players to delve into ancient Ecology Labs, collaborate creatively using the robust cooperative building system, or simply visit the Arrakeen and Harko Village social hubs to grab a drink or trade on the exchange.

cooperative building system, or simply visit the Arrakeen and Harko Village social hubs to grab a drink or trade on the exchange. Lead or follow, the choice is yours. Join or create a guild, swear allegiance to the Atreides or Harkonnen, and work together to secure their power in the server-wide Landsraad whose decrees impact every player on the server.

Claim Your Place in the Rise to Power

"It’s not that power corrupts, but that it’s magnetic to the corruptible."

Rise to power through the ranks of the Atreides or the Harkonnen. As you build reputation with your Great House, you will access unique faction rewards such as equipment, vehicles, and building pieces. Ultimately you can pledge your entire guild to their cause.

Control the spice, and you control Arrakis. The ever-shifting sands of the Deep Desert offers not only infinite exploration, but also infinite rewards. Here, players, guilds, and the Great Houses battle over massive spice blows to fuel their finances – and their ambitions.

Player-versus-player is always optional. Participate in major ground-and-air battles in the Deep Desert or support the efforts from behind the frontlines through PvE activities like crafting to secure power in the Landsraad. Play politics and make decisions that impact the whole server.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

