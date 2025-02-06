GTA Series Sales Top 440M, RDR Series Tops 95M, NBA 2K Series Tops 155M - Sales

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 2024 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises, as well as an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 440 million units sold-in. This is up from 435 million units from the previous quarter. Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in over 210 million units, which is up from 205 million units.

The Red Dead Redemption series has sold-in over 95 million units worldwide, which is up from 92 million units. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 70 million units, which is up from 67 million units.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 155 million units worldwide, which is up from over 150 million units.

The Borderlands series has sold-in nearly 91 million units worldwide, which is up from nearly 89 million units. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 has sold-in over 30 million, which is up from over 29 million units. Borderlands 3 has sold-in over 22 million units, which is up from 21 million units.

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in over 73 million units, which is the same as the previous quarter. The BioShock series has sold-in over 43 million units, which is the same as the previous quarter.

