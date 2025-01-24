PS5 Best-Seller as Sales Drop Just 2% YoY - Europe Hardware Estimates for December 2024 - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 1.18 million units sold for December 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 24.41 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 0.92 million units to bring its lifetime sales to 38.50 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 0.17 million units to bring their lifetime sales to 8.28 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,975 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.86 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by nearly 0.42 million units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 0.39 million units. PS4 sold 1.59 million units for the month of December 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 0.56 million units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 24,316 (-2.0%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 154,727 units (-47.4%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 161,672 units (-15.0%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 8,598 units (-81.3%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 0.78 million units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by less than 4,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 0.36 million units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 6.78 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 3.34 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.07 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for December 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,177,618 (24,408,072) Switch - 915,088 (38,500,340) Xbox Series X|S - 171,726 (8,280,730) PlayStation 4 - 1,975 (45,862,754)

Weekly Sales:

Europe December 7, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 254,594 Switch - 200,441

Xbox Series X|S - 40,261 PlayStation 4 - 559

Europe December 14, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 233,730 Switch - 176,082

Xbox Series X|S - 32,944 PlayStation 4 - 437

Europe December 21, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 284,633 Switch - 225,340

Xbox Series X|S - 41,901 PlayStation 4 - 455

Europe December 28, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 249,946 Switch - 197,226

Xbox Series X|S - 34,112 PlayStation 4 - 327

Europe January 4, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 154,715 Switch - 115,999

Xbox Series X|S - 22,508 PlayStation 4 - 197

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky and Twitter.

