PS5 Best-Seller, XS Sales Drop 48% YoY - Americas Hardware Estimates for December 2024

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 1.62 million units sold for December 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 29.05 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with an estimated 0.98 million units sold to bring lifetime sales to 56.18 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 0.71 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 19.60 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 2,437 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.55 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are up by over 0.34 million units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 0.81 million units. PS4 sold 1.28 million units for the month of December 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 1.52 million units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 188,9661 (-10.4%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 650,798 units (-48.0%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 561,241 units (-36.4%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 6,370 units (-72.3%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 175,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 204,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 275,000 units.

For 2024 total sales, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 6.99 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 3.84 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.26 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for December 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,621,700 ( 29,050,518 ) Switch - 981,451 ( 56,179,930 ) Xbox Series X|S - 705,759 ( 19,601,247 ) PlayStation 4 - 2,437 ( 41,550,480 )

USA hardware estimates for December 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 1,361,063 Switch - 822,177 Xbox Series X|S - 590,307 PlayStation 4 - 2,088

Weekly Sales:

December 7, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 428,369 Switch - 270,559 Xbox Series X|S - 194,623 PlayStation 4 - 631

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 359,411 Switch - 226,346 Xbox Series X|S - 162,625 PlayStation 4 - 523

December 14, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 339,001 Switch - 200,750 Xbox Series X|S - 145,731 PlayStation 4 - 481

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 284,272 Switch - 168,351 Xbox Series X|S - 121,964 PlayStation 4 - 407

December 21, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 387,626 Switch - 221,690 Xbox Series X|S - 154,537 PlayStation 4 - 526

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 325,123 Switch - 185,964 Xbox Series X|S - 129,204 PlayStation 4 - 459

December 28, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 306,270 Switch - 190,241 Xbox Series X|S - 137,599 PlayStation 4 - 466

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 257,347 Switch - 159,582 Xbox Series X|S - 115,236 PlayStation 4 - 412

January 4, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 160,434 Switch - 98,211 Xbox Series X|S - 73,269 PlayStation 4 - 333

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 134,910 Switch - 81,934 Xbox Series X|S - 61,278 PlayStation 4 - 287

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

