Nintendo Music App Adds The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Soundtrack - William D'Angelo
Nintendo has added The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker soundtrack to the Nintendo Music app.
Nintendo plans to continue to add more music from its games to the Nintendo Music app. It requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription in order to use it.
Nintendo Switch Online加入者限定のスマートフォンアプリ『Nintendo Music』に『ゼルダの伝説 風のタクト』の楽曲が追加。— ゼルダの伝説 (@ZeldaOfficialJP) January 14, 2025
「大海原」「竜の島」などの楽曲をお楽しみいただけます。#ゼルダの伝説 #風のタクトhttps://t.co/mOB78aPczj pic.twitter.com/HwsASQfTLl
