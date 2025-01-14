Nintendo Music App Adds The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Soundtrack - News

Nintendo has added The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker soundtrack to the Nintendo Music app.

Nintendo plans to continue to add more music from its games to the Nintendo Music app. It requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription in order to use it.

