Overdungeon is Out Now for Switch - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Pocketpair have announced and released the real-time card games with rogue-like and tower defense elements, Overdungeon, for the Nintendo Switch for $14.99.

The game previously released for PC via Steam.

View the Switch release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Overdungeon is a completely new style real-time card games that has combined elements from rogue-like, tower defense and card games, which is full of random elements, and easy to play!

To defeat formidable enemies and clear the dungeon in the end, you need a deck of powerful cards! Alpaca, Dog and grand Chicken Coop, which one is your Joker. Play it out!

Dynamic Deck Building

Abounding cards of different types, such as animals, buildings, spells, traps, and so on; and they are still expanding! A card do make a difference with its unique features in a deck. Create your own powerful deck, and make it to the top!

Playful Cards with Memes

Cards are not just useful in the battle, but also playful with memes! Cats, Dogs, silly Alpacas, Carnot cycle and grand Chicken Coop, this is the Craziest Dungeon ever! Summon the poultry and pets to fight, witness and enjoy the stacking fun! A warm reminder, Trypophobians are advised to avoid!

Breathtaking Real-time Battle

Play the card right to wipe the enemy out! We combined RTS with card games to make Overdungeon a semi-real-time strategy game. Ensure you have enough cards to draw and play endlessly in a single run! Come and experience the thrill of crushing a Boss!

Everchanging Map

Random and changing are cores to a rogue-like game, so does Overdungeon! The map changes every time you play. Every time you enter the dungeon, there is always a brand new adventure awaits you! As the circumstance varies, will you risk your life to challenge elite monsters for the greater loot? Or just take a nap for the forthcoming journey? With more than 50 types of events, you’ll never know what will happen this time!

Various Relics

To improve the strategy and randomness of Overdungeon, we created the fabulous Relic System! Various relics drop in random, they may upgrade your deck or change draw order, and may further reverse the situation.

