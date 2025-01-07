New Virtua Fighter Project Gets Pre-Development Concept Video - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released a pre-development concept video for the new Virtua Fighter project.

The official title, platforms, and release date have not been announced.

View the video below:

