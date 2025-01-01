Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Remains in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

1 day ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending December 28, 2024.

Hogwarts Legacy, EA Sports FC 25, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario Party Jamboree remained in second through fifth places, respectively.

Elden Ring re-entered the charts in sixth place, while Nintendo Switch Sports fell one spot to seventh place. Grand Theft Auto V shot up from 16th to eighth place, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition re-entered the charts in ninth place, and Sonic X Shadow Generations is up three spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Jamboree Elden Ring Nintendo Switch Sports Grand Theft Auto V Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Sonic X Shadow Generations

