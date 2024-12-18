PS5 Sales Jump YoY, XS Sales Fall - Americas Hardware Estimates for November 2024 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 1.45 million units sold for November 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 27.43 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with an estimated 706,080 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 55.20 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 501,471 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 18.90 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 2,044 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.55 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by over 373,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 1.21 million units. PS4 sold 1.82 million units for the month of October 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 1.72 million units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 241,571 (20.0%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 193,316 units (-27.8%) and Nintendo Switch sales are up by 20,699 units (3.0%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 3,778 units (-64.9%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 1.10 million units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 305,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 546,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 5.37 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 2.86 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.56 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for November 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,447,158 ( 27,428,818 ) Switch - 706,080 ( 55,198,479 ) Xbox Series X|S - 501,471 ( 18,895,488 ) PlayStation 4 - 2,044 ( 41,548,043 )

USA hardware estimates for November 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 1,216,346 Switch - 590,618 Xbox Series X|S - 421,651 PlayStation 4 - 1,732

Weekly Sales:

November 9, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 250,044 Switch - 84,516 Xbox Series X|S - 55,674 PlayStation 4 - 380

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 210,434 Switch - 70,625 Xbox Series X|S - 46,872 PlayStation 4 - 322

November 16, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 138,070 Switch - 113,763 Xbox Series X|S - 73,614 PlayStation 4 - 410

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 115,662 Switch - 95,298 Xbox Series X|S - 61,711 PlayStation 4 - 348

November 23, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 325,435 Switch - 122,336 Xbox Series X|S - 86,212 PlayStation 4 - 452

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 274,423 Switch - 102,861 Xbox Series X|S - 72,220 PlayStation 4 - 384

November 30, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 733,609 Switch - 385,465 Xbox Series X|S - 285,971 PlayStation 4 - 802

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 615,827 Switch - 321,834 Xbox Series X|S - 240,848 PlayStation 4 - 678

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

